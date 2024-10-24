CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.890-23.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 23.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. CACI International also updated its FY25 guidance to $22.89-23.78 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.60.

Get CACI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CACI

CACI International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CACI traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $524.32. 178,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,975. CACI International has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $536.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.