Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.09 target price on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Builders Capital Mortgage
Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Performance
About Builders Capital Mortgage
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Builders Capital Mortgage
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.