Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.09 target price on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.70 million and a PE ratio of 8.64.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

