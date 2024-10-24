BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.18 and last traded at $53.18. 71,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 122,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins downgraded shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

BRP Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 79.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in BRP by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BRP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

