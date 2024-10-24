Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $906,040,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in AON by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $358.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $363.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.63 and its 200 day moving average is $316.00.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. AON’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

