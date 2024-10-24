Brighton Jones LLC Has $55.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.1% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $55,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWB opened at $316.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

