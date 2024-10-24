Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

BFH traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 464,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

BFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

