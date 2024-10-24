Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.54 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

