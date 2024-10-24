Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,643. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

