Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

CMCSA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $41.39. 2,968,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,472,455. The company has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

