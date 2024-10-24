Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.98. The stock had a trading volume of 354,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,744. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

