Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Netflix Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $750.64. 931,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $395.62 and a 52 week high of $773.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

