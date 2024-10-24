BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 3,391.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for about 1.7% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PDD in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in PDD by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in PDD in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,775,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

