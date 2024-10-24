BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 84.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,524 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,704,000 after acquiring an additional 236,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 4,904,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.