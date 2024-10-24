BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Buys 22,500 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,272,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,911,586. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.