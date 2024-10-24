BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIEGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 117,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 299% from the previous session’s volume of 29,536 shares.The stock last traded at $76.18 and had previously closed at $76.75.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKIE. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,315.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

