Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 83,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 60,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
