Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 83,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 60,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 151,969 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 168,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

