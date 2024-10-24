Bitcoiva (BCA) One Day Volume Reaches $279,318.03

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $75.51 million and $279,318.03 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $4.71 or 0.00006895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,252.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00535380 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00070892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.68884957 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $339,247.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.