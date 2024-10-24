BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 34,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $61.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 19.59% of BiomX as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

