Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

