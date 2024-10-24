Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $363.24 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $255.22 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.