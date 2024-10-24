Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 943,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after acquiring an additional 148,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $394.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.77. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $206,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

