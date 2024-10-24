Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Holdings Increased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 2.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,617,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,402,000 after purchasing an additional 544,767 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,761,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,564,000 after buying an additional 692,049 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,312,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,138,000 after buying an additional 463,924 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 36.9% during the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 5,239,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,705,000 after buying an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 138.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,851,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,282,000 after buying an additional 2,816,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $93.53. 96,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,988. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.08%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

