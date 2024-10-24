Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $42.29. 6,131,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 38,587,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $330.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $313,861,763.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 966,911,316 shares in the company, valued at $40,320,201,877.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $313,861,763.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 966,911,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,320,201,877.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,863,500 shares of company stock worth $5,363,830,468. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 839.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,489.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

