Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.350-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bancorp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.250-5.250 EPS.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $54.96. 544,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.45 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

