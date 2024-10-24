B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $119.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $113.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCS

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 444.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,729 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 14.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.