B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $2.93. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 12,622 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.30%.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
