B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $2.93. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 12,622 shares changing hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 278.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

