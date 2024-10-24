Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.350-9.500 EPS.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.49. 147,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,917. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.00 and its 200 day moving average is $218.62.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,333,345.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.