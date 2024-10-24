Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $1,570,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,407 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 279.3% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,548.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.33.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.44. 57,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

