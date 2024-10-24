Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,721 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for 3.0% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 248.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.44 and a 52 week high of $144.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.78.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

