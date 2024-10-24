Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Buys 8,031 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing accounts for 1.0% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MOD shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.18. 213,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,733. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $141.72.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

