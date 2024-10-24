Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.7% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 361,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 83,432 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK remained flat at $81.46 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

