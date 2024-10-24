Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aurora Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

ARR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 254 ($3.30). 103,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.73. Aurora Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 276 ($3.58). The firm has a market cap of £193.78 million, a PE ratio of 362.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

