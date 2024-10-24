Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aurora Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
ARR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 254 ($3.30). 103,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.73. Aurora Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 276 ($3.58). The firm has a market cap of £193.78 million, a PE ratio of 362.86 and a beta of 1.29.
Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile
