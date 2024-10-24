Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.0302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.72%.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

