Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.
Auckland International Airport Trading Down 4.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.
Auckland International Airport Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.0302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.72%.
About Auckland International Airport
Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Auckland International Airport
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.