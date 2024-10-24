AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.25. 2,604,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,585,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

