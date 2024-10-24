Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $833,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.
About Athersys
