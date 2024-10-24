Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.93 and last traded at $36.93. 5,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 6,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $761.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 246.48% and a return on equity of 3.65%.

Associated Capital Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Associated Capital Group’s previous None dividend of $0.10. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

