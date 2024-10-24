Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Purchases 565 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 3.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in RTX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 374.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client First Capital LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $125.77 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.56.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

