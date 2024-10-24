Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 26,417 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $94,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 233.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.08.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $51.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $959.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $880.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $979.78. The firm has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

