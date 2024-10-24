Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7,418.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,651 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $75,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in STERIS by 2,262.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $9.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.30. The company had a trading volume of 408,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,843. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. STERIS’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.