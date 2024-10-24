Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 254,088 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,766,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,088 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $127,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 653.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,330,835. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

