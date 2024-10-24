Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,059,339 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5,136.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,339 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $147,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,157,000 after purchasing an additional 393,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,445,000 after purchasing an additional 101,349 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,185,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

