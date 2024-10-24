Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 3,701,893 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2,889.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Toast were worth $108,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,849,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,393,016. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,488. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,849,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,393,016. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,387,269 shares of company stock valued at $38,394,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

