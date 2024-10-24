Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 113,975 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 710,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,975 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $88,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 372,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 60,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE traded up $11.65 on Thursday, hitting $134.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

