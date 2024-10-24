ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $97.22 Average PT from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

ASGN stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. ASGN has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $185,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,278.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $45,496.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,759.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,278.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 588,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ASGN by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

