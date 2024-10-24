Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $23,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,947,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.80.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

EXR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,874. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

