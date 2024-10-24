Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 31.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 546,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

UFP Industries stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,918. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $139.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

