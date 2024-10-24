Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 35.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FirstService by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 49.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.49. 78,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,449. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $192.03.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

