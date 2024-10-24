Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 306.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 816.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 122.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 55,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,716. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.39. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.