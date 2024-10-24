Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 282 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCII. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5,533.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 14.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 110.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCII. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average of $111.12. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

