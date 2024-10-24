Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.71 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.47). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 109.25 ($1.42), with a volume of 5,565 shares traded.

Arcontech Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of £14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.81.

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

Arcontech Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. Arcontech Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.